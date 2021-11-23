Charlottesville jury awards over $24 million in damages in ‘Unite the Right’ trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A jury found defendants in the federal lawsuit related to the Unite the Right rally in 2017 liable for four out of the six claims against them, but were unable to reach a verdict on the remaining two claims.
The jury found all defendants liable for civil conspiracy and racial, religious or ethnic harassment. They also found James Alex Fields, Jr., the perpetrator of a deadly car attack, liable for assault and battery and infliction of emotional harm against several of the defendants, claims for which they were cumulatively awarded $12 million in punitive damages.
The Jury failed to reach a verdict on the first and second claims, which alleged defendants engaged in or failed to stop a conspiracy to”commit racially motivated violence.”
Before dismissing the Jury, Judge Norman K. Moon asked, “Is there any juror who thinks further deliberations will help you reach a verdict?”
When none spoke up, Moon said he would excuse the jury.
The following damages were awarded:
- Claim 3 – $11 million in punitive damages awarded; each individual defendant ordered to pay $500,000, each organization ordered to pay $1 million
- Claim 4 – $500,000 in compensatory damages awarded to Natalie Romero and Devin Willis; $1 million in punitive damages awardedagainst five defendants
- Claims 5 and 6 – The jury assessed $1,093,202 in compensatory damages against James Alex Fields, Jr., intended to pay for medical costs, lost wages, and other damage suffered as a result of the car attack; the jury also assessed $12 million total in punitive damages, $6 million for each claim
The federal lawsuit alleged two dozen white nationalists and white supremacist organizations, including Richard Spencer and the Ku Klux Klan, organizations conspired to commit violence during the rally. During this rally, James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, which killed Heather Heyer and injured others in the chaos.
Jury deliberations continued on Monday after they didn’t reach a verdict after the first day of deliberations on Friday, Nov. 19.
The jury was given 47 pages of instructions with standards that they need to consider when reaching a verdict; however, they were instructed not to discuss them with anyone else.
Below are all the six claims the jury was considering:
The jury had trouble with claims one, two and three on Monday, which extended the trial into Tuesday.