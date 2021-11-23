Charlottesville jury awards over $24 million in damages in ‘Unite the Right’ trial

White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A jury has reached verdict in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

James Fields, perpetrator of deadly car attack, found liable for over $12 million in damages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A jury found defendants in the federal lawsuit related to the Unite the Right rally in 2017 liable for four out of the six claims against them, but were unable to reach a verdict on the remaining two claims.

The jury found all defendants liable for civil conspiracy and racial, religious or ethnic harassment. They also found James Alex Fields, Jr., the perpetrator of a deadly car attack, liable for assault and battery and infliction of emotional harm against several of the defendants, claims for which they were cumulatively awarded $12 million in punitive damages.

The Jury failed to reach a verdict on the first and second claims, which alleged defendants engaged in or failed to stop a conspiracy to”commit racially motivated violence.”

Before dismissing the Jury, Judge Norman K. Moon asked, “Is there any juror who thinks further deliberations will help you reach a verdict?”

When none spoke up, Moon said he would excuse the jury.

The following damages were awarded:

Claim 3 – $11 million in punitive damages awarded; each individual defendant ordered to pay $500,000, each organization ordered to pay $1 million

Claim 4 – $500,000 in compensatory damages awarded to Natalie Romero and Devin Willis; $1 million in punitive damages awardedagainst five defendants

Claims 5 and 6 – The jury assessed $1,093,202 in compensatory damages against James Alex Fields, Jr., intended to pay for medical costs, lost wages, and other damage suffered as a result of the car attack; the jury also assessed $12 million total in punitive damages, $6 million for each claim

The federal lawsuit alleged two dozen white nationalists and white supremacist organizations, including Richard Spencer and the Ku Klux Klan, organizations conspired to commit violence during the rally. During this rally, James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, which killed Heather Heyer and injured others in the chaos.

Jury deliberations continued on Monday after they didn’t reach a verdict after the first day of deliberations on Friday, Nov. 19.

The jury was given 47 pages of instructions with standards that they need to consider when reaching a verdict; however, they were instructed not to discuss them with anyone else.

Below are all the six claims the jury was considering:

The first claim was “Did the Plaintiffs prove by a preponderance of the evidence their claim that one or more of the Defendants engage in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence in violation of 42 U.S. Code § 1985(3)?”

The second claim was “Did the Plaintiffs prove by a preponderance of the evidence their claim that one or more of the Defendants had knowledge of the conspiracy found in Claim 1 and failed to prevent that conspiracy from taking place in violation of 42 U.S. Code § 1986?”

The third claim was “Did the Plaintiffs prove by a preponderance of the evidence each element of their Virginia state law civil conspiracy claim?”

The fourth claim was “Plaintiffs Natalie Romero and Devin Williams bring a claim under Virginia Code § 8.01-42.1 (Virginia’s racial, religious, or ethnic harassments or violence statute).”

The fifth claim also asked “Plaintiffs Natalie Romero, April Muñiz, Thomas Baker, Elizabeth Sines, Marissa Blair, and Marcus Martin bring a claim under Virginia Code § 8.01-42.1, against Defendant James Alex Fields, Jr.”

The fifth claim was “Plaintiffs Natalie Romero, April Muñiz, Thomas Baker, Elizabeth Sines, Marissa Blair, and Marcus Martin bring a claim for assault or battery against Defendant James Alex Fields, Jr. Did those Plaintiffs prove by a preponderance of the evidence each element of their claims for assault or battery?”

The sixth claim was “Plaintiffs Natalie Romero, April Muñiz, Thomas Baker, Elizabeth Sines, Marissa Blair, and Marcus Martin bring a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress against Defendants James Alex Fields, Jr. Did Plaintiffs prove by clear and convincing evidence each element of their claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress?”

The jury had trouble with claims one, two and three on Monday, which extended the trial into Tuesday.