Jury deliberations in Unite the Right trial begin, juror excused due to COVID exposure

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A trial is beginning in Charlottesville, Virginia to determine whether white nationalists who planned the so-called “Unite the Right” rally will be held civilly responsible for the violence that erupted. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After a full day of closing arguments in the Unite the Right civil trial in federal court on Thursday, jury deliberations have begun on Friday in Charlottesville.

8News has learned that one of the jurors in the trial has been excused due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. Juror No. 210 learned that their children have had to enter quarantine because of the exposure.

Attorneys for the nine plaintiffs in the case, along with the lawyers for the 24 defendants, made closing arguments in the trial on Thursday.

The judge in the case, Hon. Norman K. Moon, took some time on Friday morning providing instructions for the jury before they enter deliberations. The jury will have to be in unanimous agreement on each instance considered.

