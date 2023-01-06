ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-day jury trial has been set for an Ashland man named as the lone suspect in last February’s fatal Bridgewater College campus shooting.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 28, has been in custody since the Feb. 1, 2022 shooting. He was charged with several felony offenses, stemming from the deadly shootings of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.

On Friday, in Rockingham Circuit Court, a judge set Campbell’s jury trial for April 22, 2024.

“The more serious the case is, the more preparation is necessary to go into it, and since these charges are quite literally the most serious charges you can have in Virginia, there’s a lot of work involved,” 8News legal analyst Russ Stone said. “It’s not at all unusual that a case would get sent out that far.”

Bridgewater College previously confirmed to 8News that Campbell attended the school from 2013 to 2017 and was a student-athlete there.

In a later court appearance, a Virginia State Police special agent testified that Campbell had been living in the basement closet of one of the on-campus buildings leading up to the shooting.

“It would not surprise me if there are still investigations going on,” Stone said. “The defense, on the other hand, they may be looking into a lot of different things at this stage. There are a number of avenues they may have investigators looking at — private investigators. They will obviously be exploring the mental health aspects of it.”

Although the jury trial is not scheduled to begin for another 15 months, one state lawmaker is hoping to enact change sooner.

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-26) told 8News Friday that he plans to introduce a measure in the upcoming legislative session to expand the Virginia’s Line of Duty Act. The current act provides benefits to eligible family members of eligible employees and volunteers killed in the line of duty, and to those eligible employees and volunteers disabled in the line of duty and their eligible family members, according to the state.

Obenshain said that in the wake of the Bridgewater College shooting, he heard from many members of the public who were at least grateful that Painter and Jeffersons’ families would have the support of the Line of Duty Act. However, the measure as it currently stands does not include private college departments. Conversely, Obenshain noted that participation in the beneficiary act is required of public colleges and universities’ police and safety departments in the Commonwealth.

With the General Assembly set to convene next week to begin the 2023 legislative session, Obenshain said he is hopeful the proposed expansion to this act will pass.