RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) proposed a $30 million investment for learning loss recovery grants after his administration announced that reading and math test scores in Virginia were “catastrophic” in the wake of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 9, Youngkin announced that some Virginia families would soon be able to apply for grants to use on tutoring for K-12 students as part of that $30 million investment.

To apply for the grant, students must live in households with an income of more than 300% of the federal poverty level. For example, $59,160 for two people, $74,580 for three people, and $90,000 for four people can receive a $3,000 grant. All other qualifying students can get $1,500.

Gov. Youngkin addressed that the tutoring grants will be available for one-on-one or group tutoring sessions, whether in person or virtual.

