RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced that over $54 million in federal funding will go to improve access to affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth.

According to a release from from the Senators, the money is coming from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Capital Improvements’ Capital Fund. The fund gives money to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) every year to modernize and improve public housing developments.

According to the release, the funds will be used for more than just maintenance and renovations, however. Things like reducing vacancy, relocating residents, improving safety and making energy-saving measures can be done with money from the Capital Fund.

Richmond is getting more money than any other locality, with over $14 million going to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. In total, 26 localities will be getting money to improve their public housing developments.

Warner and Kaine, the latter of which is a former fair housing attorney, have made several efforts to increase Virginians’ access to affordable housing in recent months, including an $842,000 grant for veterans and a $940,000 grant for Virginians with disabilities.