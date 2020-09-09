Kanye West files appeal to get his name back on Virginia ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Independent presidential candidate Kanye West filed an appeal Tuesday with the Virginia Supreme Court to have his name put back on the ballot for the November election.

READ: West’s appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court

The artist and entrepreneur has also hired two new lawyers, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden, for his appeal. According to a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Charlotte Gomer, both “extensive ties to the Republican Party.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.