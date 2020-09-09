Kanye West files appeal to get his name back on Virginia ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Independent presidential candidate Kanye West filed an appeal Tuesday with the Virginia Supreme Court to have his name put back on the ballot for the November election.

The artist and entrepreneur has also hired two new lawyers, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden, for his appeal. According to a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Charlotte Gomer, both “extensive ties to the Republican Party.”

