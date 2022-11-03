WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again — time for Busch Gardens Williamsburg to kick off the holiday season with the Christmas Town celebration.

Christmas Town begins on Nov. 11 and runs until Jan. 8, and there is plenty of festive things to do.

Visitors can watch six holiday shows, including the “‘Twas that Night” ice skating show, take a picture with Father Christmas or eat a holiday meal at the new Santa’s Fireside Feast. Or, just walk around the park to listen to carolers and take in the holiday light display featuring 10 million individual lights, including a 50-foot Christmas tree in the O’ Tannenbaum light show.

Kids can meet holiday characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, look for hidden gingerbread men in a holiday scavenger hunt, and meet horses at the Highland Stables.

Guests can also enjoy the usual Busch Gardens fun, including 20 rides and roller coasters, park treats and holiday shopping.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is located at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard in Williamsburg. Park hours are available on the Busch Gardens website and tickets can also be purchased online.