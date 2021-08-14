King George pre-med student in Tennessee receives full medical school scholarship from health care company

DEERFIELD, IL: Baxter signage is visible outside its corporate offices in Deerfield, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A couple of Tennessee State University pre-med majors have been awarded full scholarships that will also cover their medical school costs.

The university says Camille Haskins of King George, Virginia, and George Pickens IV of Miami learned this week of the scholarships provided by global medical products company Baxter International Inc.

Baxter announced last month that Tennessee State and Meharry Medical College were among three historically black colleges and universities that would receive support for Black students pursuing health and science degrees.

