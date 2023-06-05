HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect in a Harrisonburg Walmart.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrisonburg Police officers were called to the Walmart located in the 100 block of Burgess Road. According to police, an individual was reportedly acting erratic and threatening employees with a knife.

When deputies and officers arrived at the scene, the suspect — now identified as 35-year-old Brandon Mills of Rockingham — allegedly charged at them. A Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect, according to police. Mills had life-threatening injuries and was rendered medical aid at the scene.

Mills was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.