‘Know before you go’: Virginia State Parks reopening with restrictions

(WRIC) — As Virginia parks prepare to reopen throughout the commonwealth, state officials are reminding residents to anticipate some changes to normal operations.

Statewide parks will still follow group size limitations and social distancing requirements. As a result, some facilities will remain closed, officials added. Some amenities will also be suspended.

“I encourage everyone to ‘know before they go,'” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said in a release. “Check the webpage for the park you plan to visit for alerts and updates. Recently, many state parks have reached visitor capacity and had to close early for the day. It’s always good to have an alternate plan.”

A list of state park amenities and its status are as followed:

Open

Trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use

Boat ramps

Picnic tables and grills (open for groups fewer than 10)

Opening for Memorial Day weekend

Restrooms

Campgrounds (except at Twin Lakes State Park, where the septic system is being repaired)

Camping cabins and yurts

Boat and bike rentals (will vary by park)

Chairlift at Natural Tunnel State Park (limited schedule)

Closed until further notice

Picnic shelters

Playgrounds

Cabins and lodges

Swimming beaches

Visitor centers

Meeting facilities

Ranger-led programs (self-guided programs are available)

Shuttle services (includes the shuttle at Natural Bridge State Park)

Closed through summer 2020

Swimming pools (includes the Splash Spray Ground at Occoneechee State Park)

Horse livery at New River Trail State Park

Virginians in search of more information about the state’s plans to reopen parks can click here.

