Know Before You Go! Virginia State Police gives tips to motorists ahead of winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter weather is forecasted to move into Central Virginia early Sunday morning.

And the Virginia State Police is asking Virginians to avoid traveling during the storm.

VSP said they are prepared for the winter weather. They’ll have troopers on patrol to respond to any traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

If you have to travel during the storm, check road conditions on their website or through their VDOT 511 app.

Before you get on the road, authorities said clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle.

Also, VSP is asking motorists to drive appropriately for the slick road conditions, slow down and maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.

More tips from the Virginia State Police: