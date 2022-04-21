CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — A veteran Korean War combat infantryman finally received his medals Wednesday in a highly emotional ceremony.

Former Staff Sergeant Mark Tuck of Crewe, Va. served as a combat infantryman with E Company, 223rd Regiment, 40th Division of the U.S. Army from July 1952 until July 1953.

Several weeks ago, members of the Crewe Gold Star Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7819 reached out to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s office to help now 92-year-old Tuck receive his medals.

On Wednesday, Spanberger came to Post 7819 to present those medals to Tuck in a event that 60 to 70 people attended.

Spanberger, whose father was a veteran, read comments made about tuck on the floor of the House of Representatives. She shed a tear during the reading and gave equally-moved Tuck a warm embrace.

Spanberger, Tuck and Tuck’s family (Photo courtesy of Greg Eanes)

Tuck and Spanberger embrace during the award ceremony (Photo courtesy of Greg Eanes)

Spanberger reads Tuck comments from the House of Representatives (Photo courtesy of Greg Eanes)

Spanberger and Tuck (Photo courtesy of Greg Eanes)

Before receiving his medals, it was noted that Tuck had served with distinction, having participated in countless combat patrols in ‘No Man’s Land’ as well as territory occupied by the Red Chinese and Communist North Korean armies.

Tuck was also involved in several combat actions in the areas known as ‘Heartbreak Ridge’ and ‘the Punchbowl’.

Upon his return home, Tuck took up work as a roofer and joined community organizations including the Kiwanis and the VFW. Tuck is also a member of the Crewe Baptist Church, where he hasn’t missed a Sunday service in 42 years.

During the ceremony, Tuck was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the U.S. Korean Service Medal- with two bronze service (campaign) stars.