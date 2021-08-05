Kroger Health partners with Lyft to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Virginia, other states

(WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Kroger Health announced a partnership with the healthcare subsidiary of rideshare company Lyft, Inc. to provide access to discounted rides to and from coronavirus vaccination appointments.

This partnership is part of Lyft’s Vaccine Access Program and Kroger Health’s continued efforts to vaccinate Americans, especially those with limited access to transportation.

All you have to do is follow this link to schedule a vaccine appointment. In certain markets, you will receive the appointment confirmation with a Lyft ride code providing $12 per ride, covering travel to and from each scheduled appointment. Then, you can request your ride to a nearby Kroger Family of Pharmacies or The Little Clinic location using the free Lyft app.

“With only around 50% of the country fully vaccinated, our partnership with Lyft creates greater accessibility to the vaccine and helps remove transportation barriers. With the new Delta variant on the rise, it’s more important than ever that we push forward with our goals to achieve herd immunity and improve vaccine equity,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Our Kroger Health practitioners have administered more than six million doses so far, and we’re committed to doing even more to help people live healthier lives and protect the communities we serve.”

Kroger Health’s partnership with Lyft will provide access to discounted rides in communities across the country, including Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

“Making sure people can get to their vaccine appointment is critical to beating COVID-19, and we’re proud to partner with Kroger Health to help people across the country access reliable transportation,” said Megan Callahan, President of Lyft Healthcare, Inc. “Addressing the problem of transportation insecurity is our top priority, and this partnership only strengthens our ability to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most.”

For those who cannot schedule their appointments online or need even more flexibility, Kroger Health also offers walk-in vaccinations nationwide.