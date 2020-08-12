Kroger issues cheese dip recall

(WOWK) – Kroger is recalling more than a dozen types of cheese dip over salmonella concerns.

The recall affects stores in the following states:

Virginia,

West Virginia

The eastern portions of Tennessee, specifically Johnson City/Kingsport,

Kentucky, specifically Ashland

Ohio, specifically Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville

Kroger is issuing the recall because the cheese dip has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.

Kroger says no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

Kroger was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 that the store had received red, yellow and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., all of which had been a part of the salmonella-related outbreak.

Kroger was notified again on Aug. 1 that bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and that it had been identified as a recipient of the affected product.

Kroger then determined that several in-store-made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2020. They include:

Product UPC MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000 DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000 JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000 DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000 DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000 DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000 DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 295408-50000 DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Kroger has removed the products from store shelves, and the company has started its customer recall.

Customers who have purchased the product described above are warned not to consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.