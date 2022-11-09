LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of several central Virginia counties may hear a siren coming from North Anna Power station next week — but it is not cause for concern.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has announced that a test of the nuclear power station’s warning siren system will be done at around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. These siren tests take place four times per year.

A steady three-minute alarm will come from 68 sirens in Louisa, Spotsylvania, Hanover, Orange and Carolina Counties, each siren is located within ten miles of the power station.

In a real emergency, some residents of these counties would hear four three-minute alarms separated by one minute of silence. During an emergency, residents should listen to local and state officials and local media for emergency information, updates and instructions.

Some radio and television broadcasters, as well as cable systems and satellite radio will also be participating in a test of the warning system, which will last around one minute. More information about the siren system and emergency notifications can be found on Dominion Energy’s website.