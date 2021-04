CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — Eyewitnesses in Crewe, Va. are reporting a large fire currently taking place at Wilkerson Aircraft Tire (206 W Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930).

Crews from Crewe, Blackstone, Burkeville, Victoria Fire and Rescue, Farmville Fire and Fort Pickett Fire and Rescue are all on scene.

Blackstone, Crewe, and Burkeville fire units are currently working a structure fire in the 200 block of West Virginia Ave. in Crewe. We ask that you be cautious and patient when traveling through this area. — Blackstone Volunteer FD (@Blackstonevfd) April 23, 2021









