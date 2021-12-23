Large police presence at South Hill Walmart Thursday night

There was a large police presence at the Walmart in South Hill on Thursday night. (Photo: Brad Vassar)

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — There was a large police presence at the Walmart in South Hill on Thursday night.

The South Hill Police Department posted on Facebook that there was an ongoing investigation at the Walmart and people should avoid the area. They said there was no active threat to the public and it was an isolated incident.

The department added Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident.

Officers at the scene would not give 8News any other details about the incident but said they would be releasing more information tomorrow.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.