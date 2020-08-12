Large sinkhole forms in Manassas Park trapping residents

There are mounting delays at the DMV and drivers have reached out to 8News frustrated. Virginia DMV centers are slowly reopening after a shut down during the start of the pandemic. However, visits are by appointment only and drivers have said you might not be getting in until Halloween.

In Henrico, Noah Scholle saved his money for his dream car but starting the red Mustang's engine is about all he can do. "As nice as it looks, it's kind of useless right now,” Scholle told 8News.