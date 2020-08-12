MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas Park officials report a large sinkhole on Moseby Court due to excessive rain.
According to officials, two vehicles, and a large tree submerged into the sinkhole, several residents are trapped in their neighborhoods. No injuries have been reported.
- Varina High School to remain closed until next week after two positive virus tests
- ‘She’s up to the task’: Democrats excited about Kamala Harris joining Joe Biden on 2020 ticket
- ‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Teacher’s positive back-to-school post goes viral
- Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd
- Large sinkhole forms in Manassas Park trapping residents