Large sinkhole forms in Manassas Park trapping residents

Virginia News

by: Sylvia Mphofe

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas Park officials report a large sinkhole on Moseby Court due to excessive rain.

According to officials, two vehicles, and a large tree submerged into the sinkhole, several residents are trapped in their neighborhoods. No injuries have been reported.

