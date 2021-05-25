Largest container ship on East Coast arrives in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest container ship to call on the East Coast, has arrived at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth.

The Port of Virginia will celebrate the ship’s arrival in a cruise aboard the American Rover, which is docked at Waterside.

The Marco Polo is three-and-a-half football fields long and can haul more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

It arrived on the East Coast last week in New Jersey, and is expected to also go to Savannah and Charleston.

CMA CGM’s North American headquarters are in Norfolk and the company announced this year it’s expanding operations, with 400 new jobs expected. The Port of Virginia has been setting records for cargo and is in the process of a multi-million dollar expansion.