RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two weeks after two separate proposals to begin recreational marijuana sales in Virginia were voted down, the most recent effort has failed.

The legislation presented by state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) was killed following a 5-3 vote by a Republican-controlled House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday. Sen. Ebbin’s legislation would have approved the start of retail recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1, 2024.

In Virginia, residents over 21 can obtain medicinal marijuana with a prescription. However, there is nowhere for citizens to legally buy it for recreational purposes, despite being able to possess up to an ounce of cannabis on them and being allowed to grow up to four plants in their homes.

The vote outcome means the issue is likely pushed back until the 2024 General Assembly session.

