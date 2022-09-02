RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As of this week, the last of the beagles from the Envigo medical dog breeding facility in Cumberland County are scheduled to be removed.

Around 4,000 beagles have been removed from the facility and they’ve gone to more than 75 shelters and rescues all over the country. Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Richmond SPCA have taken in dozens of the dogs in the last month, helping to get them ready for adoption.

Last month, RACC took in about 50 beagles and Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax County got about 20 dogs.

The beagles have been undergoing health assessments and normal intake procedures to get ready for adoption.

Since then, RACC has started letting folks know the dogs are ready to find their “furever” homes on social media.

About 90 beagles arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday, August 5, from the soon-to-be shuttered dog breeding facility run by Envigo in Cumberland County. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

At this point, the Humane Society of the United States has raised more than $72,000 to support the transport, care and adoption of the dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the beagles, adoption agencies want you to consider the dogs’ past, which means they may need more training since they were kept under such harsh conditions.