Lawmakers to review findings on proposed Virginia casinos

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Could Virginia be one step closer to getting casinos?

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, aka as J-LARC will present its findings on gaming in the Commonwealth Monday afternoon.

Back in January, The General Assembly passed a bill that would bring five casinos to Virginia. The casinos would be in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Richmond.

But to make it offical, lawmakers need an offical review by J-LARC and approval from the next general assembly.

If lawmakers approve the casinos, voters in each city would have a say on bringing the casinos to their community.

The commission meets at 1 p.m. Stay with us for updates.