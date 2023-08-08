RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE, is being sued over claims that it is illegally detaining three Central American men in Virginia facilities months after they won their immigration cases.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges ICE is breaking the law and its policy by keeping the men in detention facilities in Caroline County and Farmville months after they were granted protections from deportation to their home countries and because “their removal is not reasonably foreseeable.”

Judges granted the undocumented men – Cano Fuentes, Guzman Lopez and an unnamed detainee — protections from deportation to their countries of origin (El Salvador and Honduras) under the U.N. Convention Against Torture over concerns they could face persecution, torture or death.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 3 on behalf of the men by a coalition of advocacy groups — Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition, the National Immigration Project, and the ACLU of Virginia — seeks their immediate release from the facilities.

“ICE’s perceptions about who is dangerous for things that they’ve already served their sentences for is not a basis to continue to hold people in for long lengths of immigration detention,” Austin Rose, senior attorney for the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition’s Immigration Impact Lab, told 8News in an interview Monday.

“Because if it was, then ICE could theoretically hold people for the rest of their lives. And that’s clearly not legal,” he added.

The lawsuit claims ICE is breaking with the precedent set by the Supreme Court that sets time limits on detention past 90 days for only “a period reasonably necessary to bring about the alien’s removal from the United States.”

It also alleges the Washington Field Office of ICE is breaking a long-standing agency policy to release noncitizens immediately after they are granted such protections unless there are “exceptional circumstances” to keep them.

The suit claims ICE is trying to find another country to deport the men to despite knowing they “lack citizenship in or a connection to any other country.”

ICE can deport the men to another country, but the lawsuit argues that the agency is bound by strict rules that make their deportation unlikely.

Rose said the men are not alone, telling 8News the lawsuit claims that ICE has failed to deport others to alternative countries and continued to detain them for at least three months after they won their immigration cases.

“Since the beginning of FY 2023, CAIR Coalition has seen virtually every client with a final grant of withholding or CAT relief—approximately 13 individuals, including Petitioners—held by WAS ICE for at least the 90-day period following their relief grants,” the lawsuit alleges.

James Covington, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE field offices in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, said in an email that the agency can’t comment on pending litigation.

Rose did not share specifics on how the men were detained, but the lawsuit states that Fuentes was arrested during a traffic stop last year and has been in ICE detention since. The suit adds that “ICE has not identified any exceptional circumstances warranting” the continued detention of any of the men.

“Any single additional day in ICE detention is a major burden on these folks,” Rose told 8News, adding that they have families, children and loved ones waiting for them in Virginia.