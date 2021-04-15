Lawsuit against Virginia Employment Commission targets abrupt cut off of benefits, long delays

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legal aid groups are planning to take action and sue the Virginia Employment Commission for violating the rights of Virginians. The lawsuit argues that Virginians have been cut off of benefits without the proper process and have faced long delays.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, Legal Aid Works and the Virginia Poverty Law Center filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court looking to obtain relief for Virginians who lost their jobs because of the pandemic and have no income to pay basic necessities — all while waiting for the VEC to approve their claims.

According to a press release, Virginia ranks 50th out of 50, which is worst than every other state in the U.S in processing unemployment claims.

“While the demand for unemployment insurance funds may have surprised the VEC at the start of the pandemic, a full year has now passed,” the Legal Aid Justice Center said in a release. “Yet the agency is still plagued with payment delays.”

The lawsuit challenges two common VEC issues — the abrupt cut-off of benefits known as continued claims and long delays in getting initial claims approved.

The suit says many people who applied for unemployment benefits months ago are still waiting to hear back from the VEC.

“When you lose your income, it’s the scariest thing on the planet. I’ve filed my unemployment claims every week for over five months now and have gotten nothing. I’ve emailed and called the VEC repeatedly and—when I could finally get a hold of a person—I just get told to wait,” said Ashley Cox, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “My family has had to go on public assistance to survive. It has been so stressful.”

According to legal aid, the lawsuit does not claim that everyone who files is entitled to benefits but states that Virginians who file are entitled, by law, to a prompt response from VEC.

Pat Levy-Lavelle, Attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said they have been trying to work with the VEC for months before filing the suit, but their suggestions have been rebuffed.

8News will be following this story. Stay with us for updates.