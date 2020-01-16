RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order temporarily banning all weapons on Capitol grounds was filed Thursday. Northam (D) signed the executive order ahead of next week’s pro-gun rally on Lobby Day.
There are three plaintiffs in the suit: the Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, who did threaten legal action before Northam made his announcement Wednesday, Gun Owners of America and Kenneth Van Wyk.
A hearing will be held Thursday afternoon in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a spokesperson for Attorney General Mark Herring.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary weapons ban on Capitol grounds
- House of Horrors: Alabama mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
- Private border wall going up in South Texas
- Digital Exclusive: Tannehill and Big Spring prepping for AFC Championship Game
- FBI arrests 3 suspected members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed coming to Richmond for pro-gun rally