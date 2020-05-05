Lead-foot toddler followed by Virginia police in slow-speed pursuit – kinda

CULPEPPER, Va. (WFXR) – A toddler out for a ride enjoying a little birthday fun found himself in an exciting situation – a police chase that really wasn’t.

The toddler named Bentley was cruising around his neighborhood in his Fisher-Price-like ride when the Culpepper police decided to follow him, perhaps clocking him on the radar gun at about 1/4 of a mile per hour.

Police are not disclosing the toddler’s speed but they followed close behind making sure he was safe.

