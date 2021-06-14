Lead OSIG investigator in Virginia Parole Board probe ‘was most likely biased,’ law firm’s report concludes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration did not improperly influence a state inspector general’s report that substantiated misconduct claims against the Virginia Parole Board during the parole process of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979, an outside law firm concluded in its own report.

Accusations of intimidation were hurled at members of Northam’s office in a whistleblower lawsuit from a former OSIG investigator named Jennifer Moschetti and after the audio of a tense meeting between Northam’s administration and OSIG was leaked to the media in April.

Virginia Secretary of Public Safety And Homeland Security Brian Moran, Northam’s chief of staff Clark Mercer and others in the governor’s office met with Inspector General Michael Westfall and at least two OSIG investigators a little over a week after Republicans released an unreacted six-page report from the inspector general’s office in August 2020.

That report found the parole board violated its own policies in the case of Vincent Martin, who was found guilty in the death of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors over four decades ago.

The General Assembly voted earlier this year to set aside $250,000 to hire a law firm to investigate the OSIG report into Martin’s parole. When it came time to vote on the budget amendment, Republicans condemned limiting the scope of the investigation to only the OSIG report on Martin’s case and shared their concerns with transparency.

Democrats argued third-party investigators would be allowed to interview all parties involved and additional investigations could be warranted. The law firm that was selected, Nixon Peabody, shared its report with Northam’s office and legislative leaders on Monday.

“OSIG’s investigation and findings were not improperly influenced by any third parties, including the Office of the Governor and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security,” the 153-page report asserts.

The report from Nixon Peabody did find fault with Moschetti, who was described in the report as “most likely biased” when she was investigating the allegations against the parole board. Moschetti filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Northam’s staff had tried to intimidate investigators and other violations against state leaders. She was eventually fired by Westfall.

“The report confirms what we have said all along: the Governor’s office had no involvement in the Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation or its reports, nor did anyone in the Administration pressure OSIG to reach a different conclusion,” Northam said in a statement sent to 8News Monday. “This report clearly repudiates unsubstantiated allegations repeatedly made by some legislators.”

In his own statement, Virginia House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) blasted the report as a “campaign document” that aimed to attack Moschetti’s character and not delve into all of the allegations against the parole board.

“The results were entirely predictable: a report from a partisan Democratic law firm hired by the Democratic Attorney General that claims a report showing Democrats in a bad light is biased. Their continued assault on a whistleblower is evident in this report.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.