RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Energy and Gov. Glenn Youngkin want your feedback on the state’s next energy plan.

The plan includes how energy is generated in Virginia and how businesses can accommodate the needs of community members.

The governor hopes to use the plan to lower the cost of living, create jobs and bring more people to live in the Commonwealth.

Leaders are also looking for ways to help lower energy bills.

