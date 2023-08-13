POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Love being immersed in nature and want to learn more about it? The perfect event for you is coming to Powhatan State Park.

A native tree identification walk will be hosted at the park, located at 4616 Powhatan State Park Rd. from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 Tuesday, Aug. 15, said the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Guests will enjoy an introduction to the basics of identifying native trees along the walk, led by a local Virginia State Master Naturalist — a trained volunteer that supports natural resource management and conservation in the state.

The walk will take about one and a half hours on an easy trail that passes by many native trees found in central Virginia, the DCR said. Guests are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of water.

Leaves of red maple tree, a species native to Virginia (Photo: National Park Service)

Sweetgum tree, a species native to Virginia (Photo: National Park Service)

Downy serviceberry tree, a species native to Virginia (Photo: National Park Service)

Although no event fee will be charged, guests will be required to pay the usual park entrance fee at the gate.

Anyone with questions may contact Powhatan State Park at 804-598-7148.