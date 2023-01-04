CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban LED headlights, the controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.

Senator Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) proposed the legislation ahead of this month’s General Assembly session.

The legislation would put a total ban on the bright, blue-colored lights seen on the road that are usually brighter than the regular halogen yellow bulbs.

At the same time, a National Highway Transportation Administration report from 2007 said “people experience more discomfort when they are exposed to the bluer HID headlamps than when they are exposed to the yellower halogen headlamps”.

