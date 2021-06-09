Legislative watchdog to present interim report on Virginia Employment Commission on Sept. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The General Assembly’s watchdog agency will present key findings from an ongoing study into the Virginia Employment Commission on Sept. 20, nearly two months before a final report is set to be released.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission agreed to share updates throughout the process in a meeting last month after state lawmakers spoke about issues their constituents have brought to them regarding VEC’s handling of the state’s unemployment insurance program during the pandemic.

On Monday, JLARC Director Hal Greer told legislators on the commission that a preliminary report will be discussed at its upcoming meeting on Sept. 20.

“In light of the continued concerns expressed by members of this commission and others regarding the administration and operation of the Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment insurance program, we plan to move up the presentation of some of the findings from our review of VEC to the September meeting of JLARC,” Greer said as JLARC’s Monday meeting was wrapping up.

The presentation will focus on JLARC’s findings into how VEC has processed unemployment insurance claims and the progress VEC has made to modernize the IT program, a 12-year effort that only just resumed in April, used to receive and process the claims, according to Greer. The interim report will also provide recommendations to VEC.

The JLARC study will examine the pandemic’s impact on VEC, the effectiveness of its response, how the employment commission administered the state’s unemployment insurance program.

The final report will be presented on Nov. 15.