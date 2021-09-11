Liberty returning to in-person classes after 2-week break

by: The Associated Press

FILE-This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo of Liberty University. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University is returning to broad in-person instruction after a two-week “temporary mitigation period” in which the Lynchburg school saw a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

Liberty officials announced on the school website Friday that it would resume in-person classes on Monday along “with a digital instruction component.”

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reports the school recorded well over 400 active cases on campus each of the past two weeks.

Liberty’s previous case peak was about 140 last year. The newspaper says Liberty is of the few colleges and universities in the state that hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccinations.

