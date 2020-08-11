Liberty University announces Acting President of the University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University announced that Chairman Jerry Prevo has accepted the appointment by the Executive Committee of the Board to serve as the Acting President of the University.

This follows the announcement on August 7 that the Board of Trustees and President Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence.

Dr. Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell, Jr’s indefinite leave of absence,” said Dr. Prevo. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ. Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ,” he concluded. Dr. Jerry Prevo, Acting President of Liberty University

Dr. Prevo will begin work as Acting President immediately and expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting on Monday, August 17. Prevo has also stepped aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees for the duration of his service as Acting President of the University.

Latest Stories