Liberty University president releases statement after leading large campus snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Liberty University President Jerry Prevo released a statement on Tuesday addressing a large snowball fight that took place on the university’s campus over the weekend. Prevo apologized for not encouraging mask use, as well as for the event’s size and lack of social distancing.

What Prevo says began as a small snowball fight with a few students grew into an event with large numbers surpassing the state’s gathering guidelines. He says he initially asked students to meet on the front lawn so more could join in.

“I and my leadership team apologize for not leading our students to abide by COVID-19 protocols during this event,” Prevo said. “I am truly sorry for how this activity may put our students and university in a negative light, potentially diminishing the hard work of many dedicated employees and volunteers. We rededicate ourselves to our solid commitment to communicating and reinforcing to students, faculty, and staff the mandate to comply with all COVID-19 policies, including physical distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.”

He says social media posts originally shared depicting the event have been taken down.