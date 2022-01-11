Liberty University students help flood victims in Washington

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Right after the new year, a group of six students and two group leaders from Liberty University headed west to help flood victims after catastrophic flooding drenched parts of the Pacific Northwest.

From Jan. 2-8, the group, in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, helped families devastated by floods that took place in parts of Washington state back in November.

“This was a special group to serve with all week. The students served with joy and passion while doing some really hard work in cold conditions on their Winter Break. We are proud of each of them and how they represented the Lord Jesus Christ to the homeowners.” Steven Gillum, LU Serve Director

The team from LU Serve Now visited two towns in Washington, Lynden and Sumas, where they worked to remove insulation from the bottom of homes and performed mud-outs as part of the requested disaster relief work.

The team worked on seven homes and prayed with and presented a Bible to every homeowner they served.

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association chaplains were also there to continue spiritual conversations and to counsel.