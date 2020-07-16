Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo shows s sign that marks an entrance to Liberty University as students were welcomed back to the campus during the coronavirus outbreak in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times and one of its reporters, saying the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

The complaint filed Wednesday said the Times, reporter Elizabeth Williamson and a photographer said the school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak when it reopened after spring break and that nearly a dozen students were sick with the virus.

The school said the facts were just the opposite because they were told there were no known cases of COVID-19 at Liberty.

In April, the school pushed for criminal trespassing charges against a reporter and a photojournalist from the newspaper after stories were published saying Liberty’s decision to remain partially open during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak caused concern in the community.

A spokeswoman for the Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.