Liberty University to start spring semester virtually

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Liberty University announced that their spring semester will begin with fully virtual courses. Classes will be virtual for the first 10 to 14 days depending on each student’s schedule.

During that time students will not be able to gather in groups on campus.

Leaders at school say the virtual start is an added precaution as they expect students to travel during the holiday season.

Students will be able to start returning to the campus on Jan. 14. Classes will not start in person until Jan. 25.

Right now at Liberty there are 69 active coronavirus cases. Of these cases, 59 are students and 10 are staff members.

