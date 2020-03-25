Liberty University welcomes students back amid virus to mixed reviews

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC/WSET) — Officials in Lynchburg, Virginia, said Tuesday they were fielding complaints about the hundreds of students being allowed to return from spring break to Liberty University.

President Jerry Falwell Jr. says Lynchburg students were glad to be back amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The move has received some backlash from local officials, however.

“We could not be more disappointed in the action that Jerry took in telling students they could come back and take their online classes on campus,” Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek told The Associated Press.

University president Falwell says, “Liberty’s not operating any differently than any other college in the state,” however.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Many colleges statewide announced their decision to transition to online learning amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Liberty, which is among the nation’s largest and most prominent evangelical institutions, initially planned to continue on-campus instruction, the Associated Press reports. But last week, after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam restricted gatherings of more than 100, the Washington Post reported that Liberty said it would transition most classes online beginning Monday.

The Associated Press reports residential students were told they were “welcome” to return to campus, however, according to an email to students.

Sophomore Abigail Taylor told 8News she believes the decision to allow students to return to campus was the right one.

Sophomore Abigail Taylor

“I’m really happy with the decision that our president made,” Taylor said.

Liberty University senior Calum Best, disagrees, arguing that the decision puts students and the community at risk.

“They’re definitely not encouraging unsafe conduct, but they certainly aren’t discouraging it or preventing it from happening,” he said. Students are hanging out in each other’s rooms and dorms.”

According to ABC-affiliate WSET, Lynchburg leaders aren’t pleased with the decision.

“First of all, I want the residents in this community to know that at no time did I or the City Manager endorse having the students return to Liberty University’s campus or any of the other college or university campuses in our community. In fact, it is quite the opposite,” Mayor Treney Tweedy said in a statement to WSET. “When we asked President Falwell to close his campus, he explained that he had to remain open for on-campus international students who had not gone home, some lab classes and the School of Aviation. President Falwell also noted that the University would be moving to an on-line platform for instruction.”

Liberty said in a statement Monday welcoming students back on campus was important because they are many students from different countries and severely impacted states that, “have nowhere else to go.”

Senior Calum Best

“A lot of students for a lot of reasons, family hardships or whatever, have nowhere else to go,” Falwell said.

Furthermore, Falwell directly challenged Mayor Tweedy’s admission that she never endorsed having students return to Liberty University.

“That’s a cheap shot,” Falwell said. “She knows better than that. She knows what I told her.”

According to the Associated Press, a statement from the local health department said an unannounced campus inspection found no violations. Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb said about 1,100 students were back on campus by Tuesday morning.

That’s good news for students like Taylor in favor of the reopening campus.

“Liberty has done a great job taking care of us, and keeping us updated just throughout the whole process,” she told 8News. “And so (did) the people that I talked to when I moved my things out that were staying. [They] felt completely comfortable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

