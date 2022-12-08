RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the turning of the New Year, the Library of Virginia is preparing to celebrate its 200th birthday.

Serving the Commonwealth since 1823, the Richmond-based library has provided knowledge and learning to generations of Virginians over the years.

As part of the significant milestone, the library will feature an exhibit — called 200 Years, 200 Stories — cataloging the human histories behind the library’s extensive past. The exhibit will open on Jan. 24, 2023, and will be available for viewing until Oct. 28, 2023.

The Library of Virginia was originally created by the state General Assembly to organize, care for, and manage the state’s growing collection of books and official records — many of which date back to the early colonial period. While the library was originally part of the state’s capitol building, it saw a number of homes before settling in its most recent location at 800 East Broad Street.

To this day, the library still houses the most comprehensive collection of materials on the commonwealth’s government, history, and culture.