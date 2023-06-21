RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Independence Day soon upon us, now is the time to begin planning how you’re going to celebrate the day – and where you’re going to end the evening with fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Here’s a list of the best places to watch fireworks in Central Virginia this Fourth of July. Stay with 8News for updates.

Safety reminder: All pets should be left safely at home for fireworks shows. Other firework safety tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry can be found here.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County Parks and Rec and Virginia Credit Union will present the Chesterfield Fourth of July celebration Tuesday, July 4, featuring a kids zone, vendors, live music, fireworks and more!

Where: 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832

10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 When: Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark

Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark Cost: Free and open to the public

Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights will hold a Fourth of July fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4.

Where: Fireworks can best be seen around the Southpark Mall Area

Fireworks can best be seen around the Southpark Mall Area When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Cost: Free and open to the public

Doswell

A dazzling fireworks display is set to take place at Kings Dominion on July 4.

Where: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Va. 23047. Inside the park, the fireworks can best be seen in Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower, or in Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster.

16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Va. 23047. Inside the park, the fireworks can best be seen in Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower, or in Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster. When: July 4 at 10 p.m.

July 4 at 10 p.m. Cost: Find park ticket pricing here

Farmville

Celebrate Independence Day in Historic Farmville with the annual Fireworks After Dark event. Attendees can expect live music, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Where: Farmville Municipal Airport, 130 Wedgewood Drive, Farmville, Va. 23901

Farmville Municipal Airport, 130 Wedgewood Drive, Farmville, Va. 23901 When: Monday, June 3. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m.

Monday, June 3. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per car

In addition, Farmville will hold an Independence Day event at the Farmville Town Commons Monday, July 3 from 6-9 p.m. Attendees can expect live music, food and fireworks.

Fluvanna County

The Lake Monticello Fourth of July celebration will open the gates to the public for the regularly gated lakeside community. The public will be able to participate in a large list of activities throughout the weekend, with a firework display being shown Sunday, July 2.

Where: Lake Monticello, Beach 1: 34 Edgewater Dr, Palmyra, Va. 22963

Lake Monticello, Beach 1: 34 Edgewater Dr, Palmyra, Va. 22963 When: Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4 Cost: Most events are free, a full list of events can be found here.

Greene County

The Fourth of July celebration will take place in Standardsville, beginning with a parade down Main Street and ending with a fireworks show after sunset.

Where: 13510 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville

13510 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville When: Gates open at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

Gates open at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Cost: Free and open to the public

Hopewell

Hopewell’s annual Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday, July 1 on the Appomattox River. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, a car and bike show, kids’ activities and a fireworks show to round out the evening.

Where: The 200 block of Broadway. The display is best viewed from TriCities Hospital, the Hopewell Riverwalk, the Hopewell City Marina, and City Park. Much of the display will also be visible from points in historic downtown Hopewell.

The 200 block of Broadway. The display is best viewed from TriCities Hospital, the Hopewell Riverwalk, the Hopewell City Marina, and City Park. Much of the display will also be visible from points in historic downtown Hopewell. When: Celebrations start at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Celebrations start at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Cost: Free and open to the public

Richmond

Dogwood Dell

Community members from across Central Virginia travel to the state’s capital to celebrate Independence Day with a variety of activities, all wrapped up in a grand finale combustion of fireworks across the city.

Richmond’s Dogwood Dell will be the host of one such spectacular. Attendees are advised to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy live music, performances and a fireworks show as a part of the Festival of Arts.

Where: Dogwood Dell, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Richmond, Va.

Dogwood Dell, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Richmond, Va. When: The event starts Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. and fireworks start after sunset

The event starts Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. and fireworks start after sunset Cost: Free and open to the public

The Diamond

A second fireworks show will take place just across the city at the opposite end of Arthur Ashe Boulevard — at The Diamond.