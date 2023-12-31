(STACKER) — With Virginia’s literature being associated with the works of some of the greats, like Edgar Allen Poe, it’s no doubt that the state has thoroughly inspired and influenced the industry. But which books are set in Virginia?

Bridge to Terabithia

  • Rating: 4.03 (506,348 ratings)
  • Author: Katherine Paterson
  • Published: October 21, 1977
  • Genres: Fiction, Young Adult, Classics, Childrens

Misty Of Chincoteague

  • Rating: 4.05 (44,172 ratings)
  • Author: Marguerite Henry
  • Published: January 1, 1947
  • Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Classics, Horses

She’s My Dad

  • Rating: 4.06 (95 ratings)
  • Author: Iolanthe Woulff
  • Published: November 13, 2009
  • Genres: LGBT, Fiction, Transgender, Young Adult

The Shaman of Turtle Valley

  • Rating: 4.43 (47 ratings)
  • Author: Clifford Garstang
  • Published: May 14, 2019
  • Genres: Fiction

Meet Felicity: An American Girl (American Girls: Felicity, #1)

  • Rating: 3.91 (11,875 ratings)
  • Author: Valerie Tripp
  • Published: September 1, 1991
  • Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Historical

True Places

  • Rating: 3.93 (21,870 ratings)
  • Author: Sonja Yoerg
  • Published: January 1, 2019
  • Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Mystery, Literary Fiction

Wish You Were Here (Mrs. Murphy, #1)

  • Rating: 3.84 (10,685 ratings)
  • Author: Rita Mae Brown
  • Published: November 1, 1990
  • Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery, Animals

The Fallen Snow

  • Rating: 3.92 (334 ratings)
  • Author: John J. Kelley
  • Published: December 18, 2012
  • Genres: Historical Fiction, Historical, Fiction, War

Big Stone Gap (Big Stone Gap, #1)

  • Rating: 3.85 (44,596 ratings)
  • Author: Adriana Trigiani
  • Published: January 1, 2000
  • Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Adult Fiction

The Diva Runs Out of Thyme (A Domestic Diva Mystery, #1)

  • Rating: 3.95 (6,157 ratings)
  • Author: Krista Davis
  • Published: September 7, 2008
  • Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Audiobook

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

  • Rating: 4.09 (673,080 ratings)
  • Author: Rebecca Skloot
  • Published: February 2, 2010
  • Genres: Nonfiction, Science, History, Biography

Boat Girl: A Memoir of Youth, Love & Fiberglass

  • Rating: 4.03 (129 ratings)
  • Author: Melanie Neale
  • Published: September 29, 2012
  • Genres: Memoir, Travel, Nonfiction, Biography

Be Still My Soul (The Cadence of Grace, #1)

  • Rating: 4.12 (1,152 ratings)
  • Author: Joanne Bischof
  • Published: October 1, 2012
  • Genres: Christian Fiction, Historical Fiction, Romance, Christian

Murder With Peacocks (Meg Langslow, #1)

  • Rating: 3.89 (10,656 ratings)
  • Author: Donna Andrews
  • Published: January 1, 1999
  • Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Humor

Stacker compiled the above list of books set in Virginia from Goodreads.