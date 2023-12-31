(STACKER) — With Virginia’s literature being associated with the works of some of the greats, like Edgar Allen Poe, it’s no doubt that the state has thoroughly inspired and influenced the industry. But which books are set in Virginia?
Bridge to Terabithia
- Rating: 4.03 (506,348 ratings)
- Author: Katherine Paterson
- Published: October 21, 1977
- Genres: Fiction, Young Adult, Classics, Childrens
Misty Of Chincoteague
- Rating: 4.05 (44,172 ratings)
- Author: Marguerite Henry
- Published: January 1, 1947
- Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Classics, Horses
She’s My Dad
- Rating: 4.06 (95 ratings)
- Author: Iolanthe Woulff
- Published: November 13, 2009
- Genres: LGBT, Fiction, Transgender, Young Adult
The Shaman of Turtle Valley
- Rating: 4.43 (47 ratings)
- Author: Clifford Garstang
- Published: May 14, 2019
- Genres: Fiction
Meet Felicity: An American Girl (American Girls: Felicity, #1)
- Rating: 3.91 (11,875 ratings)
- Author: Valerie Tripp
- Published: September 1, 1991
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Historical
True Places
- Rating: 3.93 (21,870 ratings)
- Author: Sonja Yoerg
- Published: January 1, 2019
- Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Mystery, Literary Fiction
Wish You Were Here (Mrs. Murphy, #1)
- Rating: 3.84 (10,685 ratings)
- Author: Rita Mae Brown
- Published: November 1, 1990
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery, Animals
The Fallen Snow
- Rating: 3.92 (334 ratings)
- Author: John J. Kelley
- Published: December 18, 2012
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Historical, Fiction, War
Big Stone Gap (Big Stone Gap, #1)
- Rating: 3.85 (44,596 ratings)
- Author: Adriana Trigiani
- Published: January 1, 2000
- Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Adult Fiction
The Diva Runs Out of Thyme (A Domestic Diva Mystery, #1)
- Rating: 3.95 (6,157 ratings)
- Author: Krista Davis
- Published: September 7, 2008
- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Audiobook
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Rating: 4.09 (673,080 ratings)
- Author: Rebecca Skloot
- Published: February 2, 2010
- Genres: Nonfiction, Science, History, Biography
Boat Girl: A Memoir of Youth, Love & Fiberglass
- Rating: 4.03 (129 ratings)
- Author: Melanie Neale
- Published: September 29, 2012
- Genres: Memoir, Travel, Nonfiction, Biography
Be Still My Soul (The Cadence of Grace, #1)
- Rating: 4.12 (1,152 ratings)
- Author: Joanne Bischof
- Published: October 1, 2012
- Genres: Christian Fiction, Historical Fiction, Romance, Christian
Murder With Peacocks (Meg Langslow, #1)
- Rating: 3.89 (10,656 ratings)
- Author: Donna Andrews
- Published: January 1, 1999
- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Humor
Stacker compiled the above list of books set in Virginia from Goodreads.