(STACKER) — With Virginia’s literature being associated with the works of some of the greats, like Edgar Allen Poe, it’s no doubt that the state has thoroughly inspired and influenced the industry. But which books are set in Virginia?

Rating: 4.03 (506,348 ratings)

Author: Katherine Paterson

Published: October 21, 1977

Genres: Fiction, Young Adult, Classics, Childrens

Rating: 4.05 (44,172 ratings)

Author: Marguerite Henry

Published: January 1, 1947

Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Classics, Horses

Rating: 4.06 (95 ratings)

Author: Iolanthe Woulff

Published: November 13, 2009

Genres: LGBT, Fiction, Transgender, Young Adult

Rating: 4.43 (47 ratings)

Author: Clifford Garstang

Published: May 14, 2019

Genres: Fiction

Rating: 3.91 (11,875 ratings)

Author: Valerie Tripp

Published: September 1, 1991

Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Historical

Rating: 3.93 (21,870 ratings)

Author: Sonja Yoerg

Published: January 1, 2019

Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Mystery, Literary Fiction

Rating: 3.84 (10,685 ratings)

Author: Rita Mae Brown

Published: November 1, 1990

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery, Animals

Rating: 3.92 (334 ratings)

Author: John J. Kelley

Published: December 18, 2012

Genres: Historical Fiction, Historical, Fiction, War

Rating: 3.85 (44,596 ratings)

Author: Adriana Trigiani

Published: January 1, 2000

Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Adult Fiction

Rating: 3.95 (6,157 ratings)

Author: Krista Davis

Published: September 7, 2008

Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Audiobook

Rating: 4.09 (673,080 ratings)

Author: Rebecca Skloot

Published: February 2, 2010

Genres: Nonfiction, Science, History, Biography

Rating: 4.03 (129 ratings)

Author: Melanie Neale

Published: September 29, 2012

Genres: Memoir, Travel, Nonfiction, Biography

Rating: 4.12 (1,152 ratings)

Author: Joanne Bischof

Published: October 1, 2012

Genres: Christian Fiction, Historical Fiction, Romance, Christian

Rating: 3.89 (10,656 ratings)

Author: Donna Andrews

Published: January 1, 1999

Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Humor

Stacker compiled the above list of books set in Virginia from Goodreads.