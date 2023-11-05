(STACKER) — There are more than 200 craft breweries in Virginia. But which breweries in the state have the most beers with the highest ratings?
9. Brothers Craft Brewing
- Located at 800 N. Main St in Harrisonburg
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 1
- Highest ranked beer:
- #36. Resolute (Russian Imperial Stout)
8. Blue Mountain Brewery
- Located at 9519 Critzer Shop Rd. in Afton
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 1
- Highest ranked beer:
- #18. Dark Hollow Reserve: Concealed Darkness (American Imperial Stout)
7. Ocelot Brewing Company
- Located at 23600 Overland Dr. in Dulles
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 2
- Highest ranked beers:
- #6. Talking Backwards (Imperial IPA)
- #49. Home (New England IPA)
6. Alewerks Brewing Company
- 2 locations:
- 189B Ewell Rd. in Williamsburg
- Alewerks L.A.B. (Little Auxiliary Location) at Williamsburg Premium Outlets — 5711-36 Richmond Rd. in Williamsburg
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 5
- Highest ranked beers:
- #43. Imperial Pumpkin – Bourbon Barrel (Pumpkin Beer)
- #51. Café Royale (Sweet / Milk Stout)
- #71. Bourbon Barrel Porter (BBP) (Imperial Porter)
5. Triple Crossing Brewing
- Three locations:
- 113 S Foushee St. in Downtown Richmond
- 5203 Hatcher St. in the Fulton area of Richmond
- 1101 Winterfield Crossing in Midlothian
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 6
- Highest ranked beers:
- #41. Interstellar Burst (New England IPA)
- #60. Nectar & Knife (New England IPA)
- #61. Dawn Chorus (New England IPA)
4. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
- 2 locations:
- 2410 Ownby Ln. in Richmond
- 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr in the West Creek area of Richmond
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 6
- Highest ranked beers:
- #2. Trickery (Sweet / Milk Stout)
- #3. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Sweet / Milk Stout)
- #20. Ruse (Sweet / Milk Stout)
3. The Answer Brewpub
- Located at 6008 W Broad St. in Richmond
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 7
- Highest ranked beers:
- #32. Blanton’s German Chocolate Cake (American Imperial Stout)
- #45. I Am CM Bryant (American Imperial Stout)
- #46. Hard In The Paint (Imperial IPA)
2. The Veil Brewing Co.
- 4 locations:
- 4910 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood
- 1509 Belleville St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood
- 2256 Dabney Rd in Richmond
- 2314 Colonial Ave in Norfolk
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 34
- Highest ranked beers:
- #4. Never Never Again Again (Fruited Kettle Sour)
- #10. whiteferrari (New England IPA)
- #12. IdonteverEVERwanttoBU (New England IPA)
1. Aslin Beer Company
- 2 locations (in Virginia):
- 847 S. Pickett St. in Alexandria
- 767 Elden St. in Herndon
- Number of top beers in Virginia: 38
- Highest ranked beers:
- #1. Double Orange Starfish (New England IPA)
- #5. Juan de Bolas (American Imperial Stout)
- #7. Master Of Karate (New England IPA)
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Virginia using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.