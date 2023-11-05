(STACKER) — There are more than 200 craft breweries in Virginia. But which breweries in the state have the most beers with the highest ratings?

Located at 800 N. Main St in Harrisonburg

Number of top beers in Virginia: 1

Highest ranked beer: #36. Resolute (Russian Imperial Stout)



Located at 9519 Critzer Shop Rd. in Afton

Number of top beers in Virginia: 1

Highest ranked beer: #18. Dark Hollow Reserve: Concealed Darkness (American Imperial Stout)



Located at 23600 Overland Dr. in Dulles

Number of top beers in Virginia: 2

Highest ranked beers: #6. Talking Backwards (Imperial IPA) #49. Home (New England IPA)



2 locations: 189B Ewell Rd. in Williamsburg Alewerks L.A.B. (Little Auxiliary Location) at Williamsburg Premium Outlets — 5711-36 Richmond Rd. in Williamsburg

Number of top beers in Virginia: 5

Highest ranked beers: #43. Imperial Pumpkin – Bourbon Barrel (Pumpkin Beer) #51. Café Royale (Sweet / Milk Stout) #71. Bourbon Barrel Porter (BBP) (Imperial Porter)



Three locations: 113 S Foushee St. in Downtown Richmond 5203 Hatcher St. in the Fulton area of Richmond 1101 Winterfield Crossing in Midlothian

Number of top beers in Virginia: 6

Highest ranked beers: #41. Interstellar Burst (New England IPA) #60. Nectar & Knife (New England IPA) #61. Dawn Chorus (New England IPA)



Triple Crossing Brewing (Photo: 8News)

2 locations: 2410 Ownby Ln. in Richmond 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr in the West Creek area of Richmond

Number of top beers in Virginia: 6

Highest ranked beers: #2. Trickery (Sweet / Milk Stout) #3. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Sweet / Milk Stout) #20. Ruse (Sweet / Milk Stout)



Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Photo: 8News)

Located at 6008 W Broad St. in Richmond

Number of top beers in Virginia: 7

Highest ranked beers: #32. Blanton’s German Chocolate Cake (American Imperial Stout) #45. I Am CM Bryant (American Imperial Stout) #46. Hard In The Paint (Imperial IPA)



4 locations: 4910 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood 1509 Belleville St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood 2256 Dabney Rd in Richmond 2314 Colonial Ave in Norfolk

Number of top beers in Virginia: 34

Highest ranked beers: #4. Never Never Again Again (Fruited Kettle Sour) #10. whiteferrari (New England IPA) #12. IdonteverEVERwanttoBU (New England IPA)



The Veil Brewing Co. (Photo: 8News)

2 locations (in Virginia): 847 S. Pickett St. in Alexandria 767 Elden St. in Herndon

Number of top beers in Virginia: 38

Highest ranked beers: #1. Double Orange Starfish (New England IPA) #5. Juan de Bolas (American Imperial Stout) #7. Master Of Karate (New England IPA)



Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Virginia using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.