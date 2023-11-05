(STACKER) — There are more than 200 craft breweries in Virginia. But which breweries in the state have the most beers with the highest ratings?

9. Brothers Craft Brewing

  • Located at 800 N. Main St in Harrisonburg
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 1
  • Highest ranked beer:
    • #36. Resolute (Russian Imperial Stout)

8. Blue Mountain Brewery

  • Located at 9519 Critzer Shop Rd. in Afton
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 1
  • Highest ranked beer:
    • #18. Dark Hollow Reserve: Concealed Darkness (American Imperial Stout)

7. Ocelot Brewing Company

  • Located at 23600 Overland Dr. in Dulles
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 2
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #6. Talking Backwards (Imperial IPA)
    • #49. Home (New England IPA)

6. Alewerks Brewing Company

  • 2 locations:
    • 189B Ewell Rd. in Williamsburg
    • Alewerks L.A.B. (Little Auxiliary Location) at Williamsburg Premium Outlets — 5711-36 Richmond Rd. in Williamsburg
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 5
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #43. Imperial Pumpkin – Bourbon Barrel (Pumpkin Beer)
    • #51. Café Royale (Sweet / Milk Stout)
    • #71. Bourbon Barrel Porter (BBP) (Imperial Porter)

5. Triple Crossing Brewing

  • Three locations:
    • 113 S Foushee St. in Downtown Richmond
    • 5203 Hatcher St. in the Fulton area of Richmond
    • 1101 Winterfield Crossing in Midlothian
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 6
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #41. Interstellar Burst (New England IPA)
    • #60. Nectar & Knife (New England IPA)
    • #61. Dawn Chorus (New England IPA)
Triple Crossing Brewing (Photo: 8News)

4. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

  • 2 locations:
    • 2410 Ownby Ln. in Richmond
    • 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr in the West Creek area of Richmond
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 6
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #2. Trickery (Sweet / Milk Stout)
    • #3. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Sweet / Milk Stout)
    • #20. Ruse (Sweet / Milk Stout)
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Photo: 8News)

3. The Answer Brewpub

  • Located at 6008 W Broad St. in Richmond
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 7
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #32. Blanton’s German Chocolate Cake (American Imperial Stout)
    • #45. I Am CM Bryant (American Imperial Stout)
    • #46. Hard In The Paint (Imperial IPA)

2. The Veil Brewing Co.

  • 4 locations:
    • 4910 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood
    • 1509 Belleville St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood
    • 2256 Dabney Rd in Richmond
    • 2314 Colonial Ave in Norfolk
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 34
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #4. Never Never Again Again (Fruited Kettle Sour)
    • #10. whiteferrari (New England IPA)
    • #12. IdonteverEVERwanttoBU (New England IPA)
veil beer_269192
The Veil Brewing Co. (Photo: 8News)

1. Aslin Beer Company

  • 2 locations (in Virginia):
    • 847 S. Pickett St. in Alexandria
    • 767 Elden St. in Herndon
  • Number of top beers in Virginia: 38
  • Highest ranked beers:
    • #1. Double Orange Starfish (New England IPA)
    • #5. Juan de Bolas (American Imperial Stout)
    • #7. Master Of Karate (New England IPA)

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Virginia using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.