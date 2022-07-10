(STACKER) —Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6% — as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since the COVID-affected peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020.

Unemployment remains a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#25: Northampton County

Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -2.1%

Total labor force: 5,460 (201 unemployed)

#24: Prince Edward County

Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

1 month change: +0.8%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 11,011 (402 unemployed)

#23: Wise County

Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

1 month change: +0.5%

1 year change: -2.0%

Total labor force: 14,510 (540 unemployed)

#22: Norton

Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

1 month change: +0.6%

1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 1,796 (69 unemployed)

#21: Dickenson County

Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

1 month change: +0.7%

1 year change: -1.8%

Total labor force: 5,174 (203 unemployed)

#20: Tazewell County

Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

1 month change: +0.5%

1 year change: -1.5%

Total labor force: 16,289 (628 unemployed)

#19: Covington County

Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.9%

Total labor force: 2,411 (95 unemployed)

#18: Richmond County

Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

1 month change: +0.4%

1 year change: -1.8%

Total labor force: 116,105 (4533 unemployed)

#17: Lynchburg County

Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

1 month change: +0.8%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 35,054 (1415 unemployed)

#16: Norfolk County

Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

1 month change: +0.4%

1 year change: -1.9%

Total labor force: 107,844 (4332 unemployed)

#15: Buckingham County

Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

1 month change: +0.6%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 6,214 (253 unemployed)

#14: Newport News County

Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

1 month change: +0.4%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 86,510 (3534 unemployed)

#13: Hampton County

Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

1 month change: +0.4%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 62,940 (2641 unemployed)

#12: Lexington County

Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

1 month change: +1.2%

1 year change: -1.1%

Total labor force: 2,263 (95 unemployed)

#11: Williamsburg County

Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

1 month change: +1.0%

1 year change: -1.0%

Total labor force: 6,652 (280 unemployed)

#10: Franklin County

Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -2.7%

Total labor force: 3,549 (156 unemployed)

#9: Brunswick County

Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -2.0%

Total labor force: 6,012 (277 unemployed)

#8: Portsmouth County

Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -2.2%

Total labor force: 43,299 (2002 unemployed)

#7: Danville County

Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

1 month change: +0.5%

1 year change: -1.8%

Total labor force: 19,531 (978 unemployed)

#6: Buchanan County

Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

1 month change: +0.6%

1 year change: -1.8%

Total labor force: 6,572 (333 unemployed)

#5: Sussex County

Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

1 month change: +0.8%

1 year change: -2.2%

Total labor force: 3,461 (176 unemployed)

#4: Martinsville

Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

1 month change: +0.2%

1 year change: -2.9%

Total labor force: 5,900 (302 unemployed)

#3: Emporia County

Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -2.4%

Total labor force: 2,450 (128 unemployed)

#2: Hopewell County

Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -2.4%

Total labor force: 9,282 (488 unemployed)

#1: Petersburg County