RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to celebrate fall with autumnal festivities at Virginia State Parks? These events on Saturdays throughout October offer plenty of ways to celebrate the season.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Leesylvania Fall Festival in Woodbridge, hosted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festivities will include hayrides and a pumpkin carving contest at 3 p.m., which costs $3 to enter.

Guests can also paint pumpkins and play games for prizes.

Belle Isle State Park Fall Festival in Lancaster, hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Guests can participate in wagon tours around the park and decorate a pumpkin for $3.

There will also be mini gourd launching from a giant slingshot, as well as games with prizes.

Sky Meadows Fall Farm Day in Delaplane will begin on Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., continuing each Saturday in October.

Attendees can enjoy the natural flora and fauna of the land, learn the skill of beekeeping and the importance of other pollinators.

The farm days throughout the month also offer cooking in the and entertaining demonstrations by blacksmiths, live music performances and food vendors.

Saturday, Oct.14

Wilderness Road Heritage Festival in Ewing, hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can purchase handmade Appalachian crafts on the Karlan Mansion lawn.

Festivities will also feature demonstrations, musicians and educational Appalachian activities.

Admission is $10 per vehicle.

Beats on the Bend at Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock, hosted from 2 to 6 p.m.

Live music performances will span from 4 until 6 p.m.

Guests can also hike to the Apiary and Camp Lupton, with scavenger hunts to entertain the kids.

Food will be for sale starting at 3 p.m.

The entrance fee for the event is $15 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12 years of age, and free for children under 5 years old. The fee includes a parking pass.

Tickets are required to be purchased in advance, which can be found at the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River’s website.

Twin Lakes State Park Fall Festival in Green Bay, hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can decorate pumpkins, enter in a costume contest and take a hayride.

Face-painting will also be available.

S’mores and kits and pumpkins will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to Friends of Twin Lakes State Park , an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

Pets are welcome to attend, although all pets must be on a leash.

Sky Meadows Fall Farm Day in Delaplane, hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — see first listing for details.

Saturday, Oct. 21

First Landing State Park Fall Fest in Virginia Beach, hosted from 1 to 5 p.m.

Festivities will include crafts and games, free wagon rides, s’mores, booths and music.

Food and beverages will be available, with proceeds benefitting Friends of First Landing State Park, a nonprofit that supports stewardship of the park.

Harvest Festival at Chippokes State Park in Surry, hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy music and an antique tractor pull.

The event will also offer pumpkin painting and corn cob doll making. Corn hole and tractor-drawn hay rides will also be available.

Guests can also enjoy local food and craft vendors.

Attendees can see antique harvest equipment and watch costumed interpreters cook on the hearth in an 1850’s kitchen.

Sky Meadows Fall Farm Day in Delaplane, hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — see first listing for details.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Fall Celebration at Claytor Lake State Park in Dublin, hosted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests can try their hand at corn shelling, doll making and candle making.

Further, they can enjoy learning about blacksmithing as well as survival skills.

Attendees can also enjoy campsite decorating and pumpkin craving contests.

Sky Meadows Fall Farm Day in Delaplane, hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — see first listing for details.