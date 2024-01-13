(STACKER) — Did you know that some of the actors and actresses in your favorite TV shows and films are from Virginia? Read on to find out which stars have their roots in the Commonwealth.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Born: Richmond (March 22, 1982)

Known for:

Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) Destiny in “Hustlers” (2019) Jessica Huang in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)



Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis in a scene from “Ted Lasso” (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP)

Born: Fairfax (Sept. 18, 1975)

Known for: Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso” (2020-2022) Oscar in “Colossal” (2016) David Clark in “We’re the Millers” (2013)



Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

Born: Arlington (July 26, 1964)

Known for: Producer in “The Proposal” (2009) Ryan Stone in “Gravity” (2013) Producer in “Miss Congeniality” (2000)



Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for UCLA)

Born: Charlottesville (March 17, 1964)

Known for: Billy Hicks in “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985) Sodapop Curtis in “The Outsiders” (1983) Benjamin Oliver in “Wayne’s World” (1992)



Camila Mendes

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, in a scene from “Riverdale.” (Diyah Pera/The CW via AP)

Born: Charlottesville (June 29, 1994)

Known for: Veronica Lodge / Veronica Gekko / Teen Hermione Gomez in “Riverdale” (2017-2021) Tala in “Palm Springs” (2020) Katie in “Dangerous Lies” (2020)



Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Born: Alexandria (Oct. 31, 1963)

Known for: Michael O’Neal in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) Steve Huberbrecht in “August: Osage County” (2013) Dirty Steve Stephens in “Young Guns” (1988)



Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton (Getty Images)

Born: Sterling (July 1, 1982)

Known for: Peyton Sawyer / Peyton Scott in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2009) Deborah Owens in “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008) Josie Mayfield in “Surprised by Love” (2015)



Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Born: Rocky Mount (Jan. 18, 1969)

Known for: Tom Collins in “Rent” (2005) Detective Ed Green in “Law & Order” (1999-2008) Producer in “The Letter Carrier” (2016)



Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Born: Richmond (March 30, 1937)

Known for: John Reed in “Reds” (1981) Clyde Barrow in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) Jay Bulworth in “Bulworth” (1998)



Stacker compiled the above list of actors that were born in Virginia from IMDb’s most popular list.