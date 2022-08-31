(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#35. Henrico County

Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

4.1% more availability than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 179 (592 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (233,763 fully vaccinated)

-1.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: U.S. Navy

#34. Portsmouth city

Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.7% more availability than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

34.7% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 126 (119 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (59,498 fully vaccinated)

-12.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#33. Petersburg city

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more availability than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

27.8% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (87 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (18,125 fully vaccinated)

-19.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lynchburg city

Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

0.0% more availability than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

25.0% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 411 (338 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (38,250 fully vaccinated)

-35.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford

#31. Albemarle County

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

40.3% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 403 (441 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (87,744 fully vaccinated)

11.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hopewell city

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.7% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

20.8% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 213 (48 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (12,002 fully vaccinated)

-25.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#29. Roanoke city, VA

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)- 2.7% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

22.2% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 156 (155 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (58,863 fully vaccinated)

-17.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#28. Danville city

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.7% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

43.1% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (78 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,286 fully vaccinated)

-25.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bedford County

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

4.1% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.8% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 367 (290 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (42,812 fully vaccinated)

-24.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fairfax County

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

4.1% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

13.9% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 80 (918 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (914,706 fully vaccinated)

11.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#25. Arlington County

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

5.5% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

6.9% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (477 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.6% (205,156 fully vaccinated)

20.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#24. Salem city

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

5.5% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

22.2% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 277 (70 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (18,637 fully vaccinated)

2.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#23. Norfolk city, VA

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

6.8% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

20.8% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 88 (213 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (235,462 fully vaccinated)

32.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#22. Charlottesville city

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

8.2% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

12.5% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (150 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (32,075 fully vaccinated)

-5.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wythe County

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

8.2% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

12.5% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 439 (126 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,096 fully vaccinated)

-36.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#20. Newport News city

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

8.2% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 95 (170 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (119,178 fully vaccinated)

-7.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#19. Virginia Beach city

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.6% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

47.2% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 104 (466 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (345,289 fully vaccinated)

6.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chesterfield County

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.6% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

8.3% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 134 (473 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (245,530 fully vaccinated)

-3.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#17. Augusta County

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.6% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

19.4% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 311 (235 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (44,404 fully vaccinated)

-18.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#16. Spotsylvania County

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

11.0% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

22.2% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (211 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (80,147 fully vaccinated)

-18.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lexington city

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

12.3% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

4.2% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 443 (33 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,248 fully vaccinated)

-20.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Will Weaver

#14. Richmond city

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

13.7% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

29.2% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 158 (363 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (133,837 fully vaccinated)

-19.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#13. Page County

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

16.4% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

72% full in Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 213 (51 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (11,804 fully vaccinated)

-31.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#12. Chesapeake city, VA

Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

17.8% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.7% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 152 (373 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (186,086 fully vaccinated)

5.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mecklenburg County, VA

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

19.2% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

5.6% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 248 (76 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (17,137 fully vaccinated)

-22.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#10. Buchanan County, VA

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

20.5% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

30.6% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 747 (157 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (10,274 fully vaccinated)

-31.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#9. Shenandoah County

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

20.5% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

72% full in Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (126 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (24,425 fully vaccinated)

-22.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#8. Warren County

Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

21.9% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

72% full in Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 167 (67 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (20,527 fully vaccinated)

-28.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#7. Suffolk city

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

23.3% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

4.2% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (102 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (57,797 fully vaccinated)

-12.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

23.3% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 448 (241 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (28,995 fully vaccinated)

-24.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

27.4% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 355 (199 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (28,056 fully vaccinated)

-30.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hanover County

Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

32.9% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.4% more availability than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 173 (186 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (77,558 fully vaccinated)

0.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#3. Stafford County

Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

37.0% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

38.9% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 199 (304 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (97,880 fully vaccinated)

-10.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fredericksburg city

Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

37.0% more full than Virginia overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

38.9% more full than Virginia overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 117 (34 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (16,494 fully vaccinated)

-20.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#1. Smyth County