RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of Friday, Sept. 30, numerous tornado watches, flood watches and warnings and wind advisories are in place across Virginia.

A complete list of all Virginia counties and cities experiencing extreme weather advisories — including tornado watches, flood watches and warnings and wind advisories — can be found below:

While Virginians should continue to pay close attention to the weather, remember that there is a key difference between a watch, warning and advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, in a tornado watch, all the conditions for a tornado are in place. People should stay informed on changes to the weather and be prepared in case they need to take shelter. If a watch changes to a warning, that means a tornado is about to happen. In a warning, people should take shelter immediately.

In a flood watch, the National Weather Service states that a flood is possible and people should remain aware of current conditions. A flood advisory means that a flood is not highly likely, but weather conditions can still worsen or become an annoyance to every day life. A flood warning means that a flood is about to happen or already happening, and people in the area should jump in action to seek safety.

Wind advisories can mean that wind is between 31 and 39 mile per hour for at least an hour or more, or as reached 46 to 57 miles per hour at any time, according to the National Weather Service. Like floods and tornados, high wind can also go from an advisory to a watch to a warning.

This article is being actively updated. If your community is experiencing extreme weather, let us know at news@wric.com.