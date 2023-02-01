RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather continues around the commonwealth, residents may find themselves catching a case of spring fever, dreaming of warmer days with all the beauty and creatures that come with the growing season.

One of spring’s most elegant bugs, the butterfly, will soon be reappearing all across Virginia, but to see more of the flying critters in your own yard, you’ll have to provide just the right types of tantalizing attractions.

There are dozens of species of butterfly common to Virginia, from Black Swallowtails, to Monarchs, the summer and spring azures, and the white admirals. With each individual species, comes a different preference in diet and breeding grounds.

Check out the list below, created by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program, to find out which native plants your favorite Virginia butterflies prefer, and curate your own backyard garden to entice them your way!

American Lady — pussytoe, ironweed

— pussytoe, ironweed Azures — flowers of dogwood, New Jersey tea, cherry, meadowsweet, holly, viburnum

— flowers of dogwood, New Jersey tea, cherry, meadowsweet, holly, viburnum Black Swallowtail — dill, parsley, fennel, carrot

— dill, parsley, fennel, carrot Buckeye — gerardia, plantain, snapdragon, foxglove, ruellia, monkey flower, verbena

— gerardia, plantain, snapdragon, foxglove, ruellia, monkey flower, verbena Clouded Sulphur — clover (mainly white)

— clover (mainly white) Eastern Comma — nettle, elm, hops

— nettle, elm, hops Eastern Tailed-Blue — clover, vetch, legumes

— clover, vetch, legumes Fritillaries — violet, pansy, sedum, passionflower

— violet, pansy, sedum, passionflower Gray Hairstreak — legumes, cotton flowers, oaks

— legumes, cotton flowers, oaks Monarch — milkweed species

— milkweed species Orange Sulphur — alfalfa, clover, wild indigo

— alfalfa, clover, wild indigo Pearl Crescent — aster (probably not New York, flat-top or white wood asters)

— aster (probably not New York, flat-top or white wood asters) Red Admiral — nettle, Pennsylvania pellitory

— nettle, Pennsylvania pellitory Red-Spotted Purple — cherry, serviceberry, cottonwood, aspen, willow, scrub & black oaks

— cherry, serviceberry, cottonwood, aspen, willow, scrub & black oaks Silver-Spotted Skipper — black & honey locusts, wisteria

— black & honey locusts, wisteria Skippers (various) — native grasses & sedges

— native grasses & sedges Spicebush Swallowtail — sassafras, spicebush

— sassafras, spicebush Tiger Swallowtail (Eastern) — tulip tree, wild black cherry, lilac, ash, basswood, willow

You can also check out this report by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener’s program for more information on how to make your garden a better home for native birds and wildlife.