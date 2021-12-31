LIST: Highest-earning cities in Virginia

(Photo: Getty Images)

(STACKER) — Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential. according to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

Colonial Williamsburg (WAVY Photo)

20. Williamsburg

– Median household income: $57,463
— 8.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 28.6%
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

Winchester
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

19. Winchester

– Median household income: $58,818
— 6.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

18. Charlottesville

– Median household income: $59,471
— 5.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.0%
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

17. Christiansburg

– Median household income: $60,856
— 3.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

Fredericksburg
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

16. Fredericksburg

– Median household income: $65,641
— 4.5% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

Main Street, Smithfield, Va. Virginia
(AP Photo/Gary C. Knapp)

15. Smithfield

– Median household income: $67,607
— 7.6% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 35.2%
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

culpeper va
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

14. Culpeper

– Median household income: $68,208
— 8.5% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.9%
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

Fauquier County
Fauquier County, where Warrenton is located. (Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons)

13. Warrenton

– Median household income: $73,402
— 16.8% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 37.6%
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

suffolk va
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

12. Suffolk

– Median household income: $74,884
— 19.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 34.6%
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

11. Virginia Beach

– Median household income: $76,610
— 21.9% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

10. Chesapeake

– Median household income: $78,640
— 25.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 37.8%
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

manassas virginia va
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

9. Manassas

– Median household income: $81,493
— 29.7% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 38.3%
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

manassas park va virginia
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

8. Manassas Park

– Median household income: $88,046
— 40.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 41.0%
– Households earning less than $15k: 1.4%

Poquoson city va virginia
Yangiskan // Wikimedia Commons

7. Poquoson

– Median household income: $97,118
— 54.5% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 47.3%
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

alexandria va virginia
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

6. Alexandria

– Median household income: $100,939
— 60.6% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 50.4%
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

(Photo: Associated Press/ Business Wire)

5. Herndon

– Median household income: $111,371
— 77.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 55.8%
– Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%

LOUDOUN GROWTH leesburg va
(AP Photo/Jason Hornick)

4. Leesburg

– Median household income: $114,444
— 82.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 55.9%
– Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

fairfax city va virginia
leeIdawriter // Wikimedia Commons

3. Fairfax

– Median household income: $116,979
— 86.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 58.2%
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

falls church va virginia
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

2. Falls Church

– Median household income: $127,610
— 103.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 63.2%
– Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%

vienna virginia va
Canva

1. Vienna

– Median household income: $161,196
— 156.5% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 71.0%
– Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

