LIST: Highest-earning cities in Virginia

(STACKER) — Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential. according to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

Colonial Williamsburg (WAVY Photo)

20. Williamsburg

– Median household income: $57,463

— 8.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

19. Winchester

– Median household income: $58,818

— 6.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

18. Charlottesville

– Median household income: $59,471

— 5.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

17. Christiansburg

– Median household income: $60,856

— 3.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

16. Fredericksburg

– Median household income: $65,641

— 4.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

(AP Photo/Gary C. Knapp)

15. Smithfield

– Median household income: $67,607

— 7.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 35.2%

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

14. Culpeper

– Median household income: $68,208

— 8.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.9%

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

Fauquier County, where Warrenton is located. (Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons)

13. Warrenton

– Median household income: $73,402

— 16.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.6%

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

12. Suffolk

– Median household income: $74,884

— 19.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

11. Virginia Beach

– Median household income: $76,610

— 21.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 35.3%

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

10. Chesapeake

– Median household income: $78,640

— 25.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.8%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

9. Manassas

– Median household income: $81,493

— 29.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 38.3%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

8. Manassas Park

– Median household income: $88,046

— 40.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.0%

– Households earning less than $15k: 1.4%

Yangiskan // Wikimedia Commons

7. Poquoson

– Median household income: $97,118

— 54.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 47.3%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

6. Alexandria

– Median household income: $100,939

— 60.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 50.4%

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

(Photo: Associated Press/ Business Wire)

5. Herndon

– Median household income: $111,371

— 77.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 55.8%

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%

(AP Photo/Jason Hornick)

4. Leesburg

– Median household income: $114,444

— 82.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 55.9%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

leeIdawriter // Wikimedia Commons

3. Fairfax

– Median household income: $116,979

— 86.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 58.2%

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

2. Falls Church

– Median household income: $127,610

— 103.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 63.2%

– Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%

Canva

1. Vienna

– Median household income: $161,196

— 156.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 71.0%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%