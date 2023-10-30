(STACKER) — With the fresh, crisp autumn air and vibrant, rust-colored foliage enveloping the state, many Virginians may find themselves looking to enjoy some of Virginia’s wines. But which wineries are the highest-rated?

Rating: 4/5 (53 reviews)

Address: 200 Seven Oaks Farm in Greenwood

Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 218 Knole Farm Lane in Charlottesville

Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

Address: 1101 Jefferson Street Ste 100 in Lynchburg

Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

Address: 430 Greenwood Road in Greenwood

Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 35 Hillview Lane in Raphine

Rating: 4.5/5 (73 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 3613 Walnut Branch Lane North Garden

Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 2800 Berry Hill Road in Nellysford

Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 80 Norton Way in Rockbridge Baths

Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden

Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 4744 Sugar Hollow Road in Crozet

Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 885 Freshwater Cove Lane in Lovingston

Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 44 Middlebrook Avenue in Staunton

Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 1304 Franklin Creek Road in Amherst

Rating: 5/5 (27 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 100 Brent Manor Lane in Faber

Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)

Address: 2840 Main Street in Hot Springs

Stacker compiled the above list of the highest-rated wineries in Virginia with data from Yelp.

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and writing by Kiersten Hickman.