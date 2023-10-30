(STACKER) — With the fresh, crisp autumn air and vibrant, rust-colored foliage enveloping the state, many Virginians may find themselves looking to enjoy some of Virginia’s wines. But which wineries are the highest-rated?
15. Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm
- Rating: 4/5 (53 reviews)
- Address: 200 Seven Oaks Farm in Greenwood
14. Knight’s Gambit Vineyards
- Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 218 Knole Farm Lane in Charlottesville
13. Reserve Tasting Room & Lounge
- Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
- Address: 1101 Jefferson Street Ste 100 in Lynchburg
12. Chiswell Farm & Winery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)
- Address: 430 Greenwood Road in Greenwood
11. Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 35 Hillview Lane in Raphine
10. Wisdom Oak Winery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (73 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3613 Walnut Branch Lane North Garden
9. Hill Top Berry Farm Winery & Meadery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2800 Berry Hill Road in Nellysford
8. Lexington Valley Vineyard
- Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 80 Norton Way in Rockbridge Baths
7. Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden
6. Stinson Vineyards
- Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 4744 Sugar Hollow Road in Crozet
5. Lovingston Winery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 885 Freshwater Cove Lane in Lovingston
4. Ox-Eye Vineyards Tasting Room
- Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 44 Middlebrook Avenue in Staunton
3. Ankida Ridge Vineyards
- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1304 Franklin Creek Road in Amherst
2. Brent Manor Vineyards
- Rating: 5/5 (27 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 100 Brent Manor Lane in Faber
1. Rock Roadhouse Winery
- Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)
- Address: 2840 Main Street in Hot Springs
Stacker compiled the above list of the highest-rated wineries in Virginia with data from Yelp.
This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and writing by Kiersten Hickman.