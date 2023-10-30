(STACKER) — With the fresh, crisp autumn air and vibrant, rust-colored foliage enveloping the state, many Virginians may find themselves looking to enjoy some of Virginia’s wines. But which wineries are the highest-rated?

15. Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm

  • Rating: 4/5 (53 reviews)
  • Address: 200 Seven Oaks Farm in Greenwood

14. Knight’s Gambit Vineyards

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 218 Knole Farm Lane in Charlottesville

13. Reserve Tasting Room & Lounge

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
  • Address: 1101 Jefferson Street Ste 100 in Lynchburg

12. Chiswell Farm & Winery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)
  • Address: 430 Greenwood Road in Greenwood

11. Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 35 Hillview Lane in Raphine

10. Wisdom Oak Winery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (73 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 3613 Walnut Branch Lane North Garden

9. Hill Top Berry Farm Winery & Meadery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 2800 Berry Hill Road in Nellysford

8. Lexington Valley Vineyard

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)
  • Price level: $
  • Address: 80 Norton Way in Rockbridge Baths

7. Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden

6. Stinson Vineyards

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 4744 Sugar Hollow Road in Crozet

5. Lovingston Winery

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 885 Freshwater Cove Lane in Lovingston

4. Ox-Eye Vineyards Tasting Room

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 44 Middlebrook Avenue in Staunton

3. Ankida Ridge Vineyards

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 1304 Franklin Creek Road in Amherst

2. Brent Manor Vineyards

  • Rating: 5/5 (27 reviews)
  • Price level: $$
  • Address: 100 Brent Manor Lane in Faber

1. Rock Roadhouse Winery

  • Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)
  • Address: 2840 Main Street in Hot Springs

Stacker compiled the above list of the highest-rated wineries in Virginia with data from Yelp.

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and writing by Kiersten Hickman.